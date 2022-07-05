HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBT. TheStreet cut shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $508.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.11.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.61% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $41.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 833,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

