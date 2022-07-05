HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Biophytis stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About Biophytis (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.