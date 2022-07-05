HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Biophytis stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

