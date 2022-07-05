Head to Head Survey: Guild (NYSE:GHLD) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Guild alerts:

9.3% of Guild shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Guild and Finance Of America Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guild 0 1 3 0 2.75 Finance Of America Companies 0 3 0 1 2.50

Guild presently has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.84%. Finance Of America Companies has a consensus target price of $5.53, suggesting a potential upside of 223.10%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Guild.

Profitability

This table compares Guild and Finance Of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guild 21.62% 19.18% 4.35% Finance Of America Companies -25.42% 13.28% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guild and Finance Of America Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guild $1.58 billion 0.40 $283.77 million $5.39 1.93 Finance Of America Companies $1.74 billion 0.06 -$247.68 million ($6.85) -0.25

Guild has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Finance Of America Companies. Finance Of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guild, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Guild has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guild beats Finance Of America Companies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guild (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.