Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 350,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $149.03 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

