Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HINT traded down GBX 3.28 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.22 ($2.02). 107,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,315. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.71 million and a PE ratio of 760.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.90. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.23).

About Henderson International Income Trust (Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

