Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HINT traded down GBX 3.28 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.22 ($2.02). 107,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,315. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.71 million and a PE ratio of 760.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 171.90. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 150 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.23).

About Henderson International Income Trust (Get Rating)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.