Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given New €62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €64.00 ($66.67) to €62.00 ($64.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($83.33) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. 80,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.27.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

