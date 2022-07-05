Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($71.88) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

HEN3 traded up €0.58 ($0.60) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €59.96 ($62.46). 427,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

