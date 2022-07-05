Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,555. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 501.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 107.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

