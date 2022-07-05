Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Increased by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

