Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.03

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.03 and last traded at C$24.47, with a volume of 65900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.87.

HCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.7600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.29%.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

