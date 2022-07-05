Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 106,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,188. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.