HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.09

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.05.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.13). HORIBA had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $477.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HORIBA, Ltd. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.