Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 31st total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 3,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,661. The stock has a market cap of $770.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

