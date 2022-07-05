Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $76.01

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.01 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 2162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

