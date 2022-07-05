Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 846,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hub Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
