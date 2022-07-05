Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 846,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hub Group stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hub Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.