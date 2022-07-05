Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

