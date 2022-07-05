Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.50 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

