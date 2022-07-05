iFabric (TSE:IFA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.60

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61.

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

