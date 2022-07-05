iFabric (TSE:IFA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.60

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of C$47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61.
iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)
