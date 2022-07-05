iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley cut iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
