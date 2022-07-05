iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.60

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley cut iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,712.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.