IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 83,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $92,350.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,017,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,729.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 683,629 shares of company stock worth $920,864 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get IMARA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRA. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IMARA by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IMARA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.13. IMARA has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.