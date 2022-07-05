Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.35

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 14338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of -0.46.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

