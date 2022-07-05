Impossible Finance (IF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,580.00

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $7,580.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00144566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00865873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00092806 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016443 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

