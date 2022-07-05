Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

IEA stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,787. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

