Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190,833.26

Ink (INK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $190,833.26 and $552.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00141653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.47 or 0.01032401 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00089331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

