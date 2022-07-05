InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10,861.50 per share, with a total value of $54,307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,881,683 shares in the company, valued at $63,883,899,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,675. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

