Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Acquires 61,132 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $292,210.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $459,736.96.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 269,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,706. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a PE ratio of -248.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.