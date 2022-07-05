Insider Buying: Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Buys 4,526 Shares of Stock

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,978.60 ($6,028.82).

Petrofac stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.60 ($1.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £550.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 91.05 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

