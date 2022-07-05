Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells 10,182 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 10,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $122,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M Scot Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of Altimmune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $323,784.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00.

On Monday, June 27th, M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 136,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 620,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

