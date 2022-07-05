Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,021. The stock has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.