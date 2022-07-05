Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 379,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.20 and a beta of 1.14. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.