Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The company had a trading volume of 379,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.20 and a beta of 1.14. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,037,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,059,000 after acquiring an additional 226,598 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 231,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 245,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

