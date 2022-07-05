Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells 9,883 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 84,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

