Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells 5,435,865 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $4,457,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 4,243,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,193. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 639,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 540,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

