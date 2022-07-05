Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Sells 5,435,865 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Marta R. Thoma sold 5,435,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $4,457,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 4,243,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,193. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.
Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.