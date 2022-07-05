Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.26

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.26 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 1759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,479,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $14,403,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

