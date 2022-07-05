Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 8.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $58.62. Approximately 26,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,480,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.
The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
