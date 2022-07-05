Intergy Private Wealth LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

