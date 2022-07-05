Intergy Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.89. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

