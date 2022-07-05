International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 19.8% in June

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after buying an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its position in International Game Technology by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,133. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

