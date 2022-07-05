Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.64

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.64 and last traded at C$11.71, with a volume of 150433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

