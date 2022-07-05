Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,959. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

