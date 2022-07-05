Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 51,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,400,042 shares.The stock last traded at $28.43 and had previously closed at $28.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

