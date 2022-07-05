Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. 7,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $150,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

