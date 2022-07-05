Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

IQI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 3,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,036. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

