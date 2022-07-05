Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Short Interest Up 32.6% in June

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.
USLB opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $43.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
