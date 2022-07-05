Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Short Interest Up 32.6% in June

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.5 days.

USLB opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( NASDAQ:USLB Get Rating ) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.46% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

