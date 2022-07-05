Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

