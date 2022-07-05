IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. IoTeX has a market cap of $241.36 million and $21.47 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

