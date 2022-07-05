Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $11.47 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.