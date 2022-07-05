IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Shares Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The company has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPLP)
