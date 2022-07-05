iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,517 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,432 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 10,944,748 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

