iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.83.

