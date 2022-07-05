iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000.

ITOT stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02.

